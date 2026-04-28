The kitchen trash can turn funky so easily and quickly, especially when leftover food, vegetables, or worse, raw meat, ends up getting all mixed in together. Before you know it, your kitchen starts to smell pungent as foul odor escapes with each opening and closing of the trash can. Here’s where the Febreze TRASH Odor Fighter comes in to turn kitchen funk into freshness.

It’s a compact yet powerful device that promises to reduce up to 99% of common trash odors. Engineered to deliver 45 days of continuous freshness, it tackles everything from stinky leftovers to cooking fails and more.

The Febreze TRASH Odor Fighter delivers freshness in four scents, including Linen & Sky, Fresh Lemon, Gain Original, and Twilight Lavender. The scent infiltrates the kitchen every time you toss something new to the bin. This way, you also don’t have to worry about replacing the garbage bag before it’s full.

“As leaders in air care and home fragrance, we saw an opportunity to transform a daily chore into a moment of unexpected delight, “said Tyler Beck, Vice President, North America Air Care, Procter & Gamble.

“Like so many other Febreze products, Febreze TRASH doesn’t just fight stubborn smells, it makes it so the only thing you, your family, and your guests notice in the kitchen is the fresh atmosphere you’ve worked so hard to create.”

The Febreze TRASH Odor Fighter fits a variety of bins, including those without lids or in a cabinet pull-out. It’s easy to use: simply insert the cartridge and stick it to any surface using the included 3M tape. It adheres to metal, plastic, and painted surfaces.

Images courtesy of Febreze