If you are someone who shaves electrically on a regular basis, keep reading. We’ll be taking a look at rotary shavers and foil shavers, discussing in-depth about each type of shaver and how they differ from each other.

When it comes to shaving, you want to look your best. You want the closest shave possible so you don’t miss any spots or deal with a much rougher face. That’s why we’ll also get into the pros and cons of each type of shaver, so you can have an easier time choosing which one is best for you.

Let’s begin our tale of the comparison against these two gladiators to see which one stands out the best:

What are Rotary Shavers?

Rotary shavers, like the Philip S9000 we reviewed here, have three circular blades that move around at the same time. They have a stationary guard to ensure that you don’t cut yourself while moving the razor around in a circular motion. Most of the rotary shavers are designed to support your face’s contours as you move it around from one part to the next.

The hairs that you cut will fall through the grooves of the razor itself. Thankfully, most of these shavers are easy to clean. You can simply open up the head and dump the shavings within seconds.

One of the main reasons these shavers are preferred is not just easy cleaning. It’s because they can easily target the hard-to-reach areas of your face. More notably, your neck and chin area will benefit most from something like this. Not to mention, the hairs that might be a bit difficult to cut with ordinary razors other than the rotary types.

What are Foil Shavers?

Foil shavers have been around a bit longer than rotary razors. In fact, they’ve been around for nearly a century (we’re talking the electric foil razors).

The head of these has oscillating blades (think about them like small rotating fans protected by a guard). You’ll see that the heads of these shavers are shaped like a rectangle. Amazingly, you can go left/right or up/down when shaving.

One of the things you’ll notice is that they make slightly more noise than their rotary counterparts. It may not make much of a difference on your part, but it may be loud enough to wake someone up in the next room. But that comes with the territory.

Pros and Cons

Now that you have a good understanding of how each shaver works, we’re going to dive into the pros and cons. While there are advantages, there are always disadvantages that balance things out. One pro or con will drive you to one type or the other.

Let’s dig in:

Rotary Shaver Pros

Perfect for those who have coarser hair

A great razor to use if you don’t shave on a daily basis

If you have facial contours that are hard to navigate with other razors

If your facial hair is growing in different directions

Easy to reach hard to shave places like your neck or chin

Rotary Shaver Cons

May be a little bit more expensive

Less suitable for those with sensitive skin

You probably won’t get a precise shave

Foil Shaver Pros

Perfect for those with sensitive skin

You get a close, more precise shave

Excellent for slow shavers

Great for those on a budget

You can move it left to right or up and down

Foil Shaver Cons

May make some noise

Foil heads need to be replaced after two years

Can be hard to clean

Which one should you choose?

At the end of the day, the final decision is up to you. However, if you are looking for something that will last you a long time and can accommodate your coarse facial hair, a rotary shaver might be exactly what you need. Sure, you may need to spend a bit more money compared to the others but they are worth every penny when it gives you the results you want.

However, if you have sensitive skin and need something that won’t cost you a lot of money then a foil shaver will definitely be an easier decision. Though you’ll probably need to purchase one every two years, you’ll still get some pretty decent benefits out of the deal.

As for brand names, look for names like Remington, Braun, or even Schick (named after the inventor of the foil shaver) as your most reliable brands. You should also find the best that you can afford in terms of quality and performance rather than just go for cheap and sacrifice a lot of great benefits.