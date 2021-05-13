Craving that long-overdue adventure with family or friends? Well, most of us are, and those of you looking a brand-new platform to make that happen are in for a treat. Rossmönster might have just the thing for you. Meet the Baja truck camper, which is the group’s first endeavor into this segment. Don’t let that worry you because, with years of experience under their belt, the results are praiseworthy.

Yeah, we know roughing it out in the great outdoors is the way to go, but nobody can tell you to skip the creature comforts of an RV or camper. Perhaps you just want a break from the typical tedious urban lifestyle and relax somewhere off-grid.

Well, Rossmönster will gladly help you make it happen, but it all needs to start with a pickup truck. Not everybody might have one on hand, but the awesome folks from the shop will gladly set you up with what you need. Take note that this will involve the removal of the stock bed to install the Baja.

So far, the trucks that are compatible should with model years 2019 and newer. To be more specific Rossmönster states that those with 6.5-foot beds are ideal for the build. The Baja is available in three basic layouts: Sleeps four with a rear dinette, sleeps four with dinette near passthrough, and sleeps two with a shower.

The camper will be equipped with an induction cooktop, 30-gallon freshwater tank, a sink, a 400W Zamp solar array, and more. You can grab a cold one from the fridge and sleep in comfort with a queen-size bed inside. Rossmönster says it approximately takes three weeks to complete the Baja with a base price of $175,000.

Images courtesy of Rossmönster