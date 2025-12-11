For an immersive, nature-inspired sauna experience, take it outdoors, literally. Devon-based studio Out of the Valley makes this possible with the Aquilla, a fully off-grid, mobile sauna designed by Rupert McKelvie to operate in diverse landscapes.

It’s a wellness refuge that delivers restorative heat and cold therapy in remote and natural settings across the U.K. Think lakesides, forest clearings, and coastal cliffs. It sits on a double-axle trailer and measures just 3.8 meters long. It’s compact, as the norm with typical sauna rooms, but is spacious enough to comfortably sit six people on antibacterial Thermo alder bench boards with integrated angled backrest.

Aquilla features a cabin-like structure built from materials that can handle varying weather cycles. It has black larch cladding burnt using “shou sugi ban,” which is brushed for texture, and sealed with natural waxes. The exterior isn’t just aesthetically pleasing, but also durable, weather and rot/insect resistant, and low maintainance.

Meanwhile, corten roofing complements the exterior’s rustic appeal as it develops its own patina over time, which enhances the roof’s durability. It is also corrosion resistant and easy to maintain. The roof folds down using a mechanical system.

Inside, Aquilla features breathable and natural sheep’s wool insulation with a slow grown larch vapor cavity for ventilation and moisture management. It uses thermally modified alder, chosen specifically for its ability to handle extreme shifts in temperature without warping or splitting.

The sauna has a 16-kilowatt Narvi wood-burning stove for the traditional authentic sauna experience and an outdoor cold shower. Solar panels power the interior and exterior adjustable LED lights and expansive glazing connects indoor and outdoor. The rear part drops down to form an entrance deck. The steps have adjustable legs for stable setup on uneven terrain.

Images courtesy of Out of the Valley