Are you also automating your home? If so, it’s likely almost everything in your household supports smart connectivity and functionalities. Most people start with a smart speaker and gradually upgrade their appliances. If you already own automated devices such as robot vacuums and robot lawn mowers, a robot snow blower like this by Yarbo is the ideal choice this season.

Even if the snow has yet to fall where you live, don’t dally and prepare ahead. Last-minute shopping can be a huge inconvenience in a blizzard, so the earlier the better. As of this writing, Yarbo’s official store page still shows the SKU in stock. Moreover, if you hurry, the item is currently on sale with a huge discount until December 1, 2025.

Similar to your existing autonomous fleet for the upkeep of your interior spaces and exterior area, this machine crosses out another chore from your list. Let’s be real, nobody likes to go out in the freezing cold with a shovel or manual snow blower. Would you rather stay indoors with a warm beverage and just enjoy the cozy warmth of each sip?

Let technology handle snow removal as this model can clear up to 6,000 square feet in a single charge. For areas larger than its maximum coverage, Yarbo includes a charging dock to quickly top up its batteries for another round. The chute rotates up to 190 degrees, while the deflector is also adjustable up to 55 degrees.

Tank treads ensure optimal traction, while forward-facing sensors enable obstacle detection. This two-stage automated snow blower measures 42″ x 28″ x 29″ and weighs a hefty 228.5 lbs. Yarbo says it can clear a path 24″ wide with each pass and can lob snow up to 40 feet away.

