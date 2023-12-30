ROMR Gear’s Elite 2 is a four-season, single wall hybrid tent designed for backcountry expeditions. It’s built tough, waterproof and windproof, so it can handle anything from freezing temperatures to downpours, providing safe and comfortable shelter in the great outdoors.

There are two options to choose: Elite 2 and Elite 2 Pro. The former features a base and fly made from 20D Sil/Poly, which is high quality light ripstop recycled polyester fabric with silicone coating on both sides. It boasts great strength and stretch resistance so it doesn’t collapse under pressure and still offers protection even when slightly damaged.

Meanwhile, ROMR Gear’s Elite 2 Pro tent is made with Dyneema for an even lighter, superior ultralight option. The fly is crafted from 1oz Dyneema while the base is Sil/poly. This is high-performance tent that is 100% rainproof and resistant to sagging even when used under varied temperatures.

Both the standard and Pro versions of the Elite 2 tent spans a full width floor of 50″ x 86″ and can accommodate two people. They have air vents and entrance doors with adjustable and water-repellant Aquaguard YKK zippers. The only difference is the weight with the Pro only at an amazing 0.95 kg (2.1 lbs.) as opposed to the standard at 1.27kg (2.8lbs).

Both feature convenient double vestibules spanning 30” and dual vents accessible from the inside for steady ventilation. As with the unpredictable mountain weather, ROMR Gear’s Elite 2 Tent also sets up fast in just two minutes thanks to an intuitive design complemented with numbered components.

It uses strong, stable, and high-quality DAC featherlight aluminum tent poles for compact storage. Packed down, it only measures 16” long and 5” wide. ROMR Gear’s Elite 2 Tent is definitely a game-changer with its quick set-up and ultralight design, ensuring you spend more time on the exploration and relaxation, than on the assembly.

Images courtesy of ROMR Gear