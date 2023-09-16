ROMOSS introduces its recent addition to its series of portable power banks called the Quick-Charge Pro. It is the second in ROMOSS’ line of power banks which include an Air, Max, and an Ultra with an output of 30W, 100W, and 200W respectively.

This new release packs an impressive 40,000 mAH (148Wh) battery capacity that can juice up your phone more than ten times. It features two USB-A outputs and a bidirectional USB-C fast charging port. It also has a lighting output to ensure compatibility with various devices.

Conveniently, the ROMOSS Quick-Charge Pro supports dual fast charging of up to 65W thus making it ideal to use on laptops as well. It can charge multiple devices from your phone to laptop and more. It can boost up an iPhone 14 Pro 7.3 times, a MacBook Pro 14 (M1) 2.0 times, a Huawei Mate 50 6.4 times, and an iPad Pro 11 5.0 times.

When used with a suitable 65W or higher charger, this device can fully recharge in approximately 5.5 hours. A standout feature of this portable power bank is the built-in lighting system. It packs three adjustable three-level brightness settings to meet various lighting needs, making it an all-around versatile tool during power interruptions especially since the light feature can last for eight days on a single charge.

The ROMOSS Quick-Charge Pro Power Bank is unfortunately not rated for air-travel given it surpassed the 100Wh limit for airline approval. But you can still bring it to camping, hikes, or other night-time adventures with its added carrying strap and compact and portable size. It only weighs approximately 36 ounces and measures 6.4″ x 3.2 x 2.4″. It also comes in three attractive colors: Clear Water Green, Misty Silver, and Midnight Black.

Images courtesy of ROMOSS