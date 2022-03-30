It was only a matter of time, but we are finally getting a sustainable ride from Rolls-Royce. With so many luxury carmakers still on the fence regarding electrification, this development might convince them otherwise. However, the arrival of the Spectre also ends the Dawn and Wraith. This will see the company’s catalog drop to three models from five.

Those who are already on the waiting list for the two outgoing platforms have nothing to worry about. Rolls-Royce will still fulfil existing orders but will no longer accept new ones anymore. This means the assembly lines will continue building these until all allocated units are in their owners’ hands.

As for the Spectre, details are still very limited as of this writing. The prestigious British marque is not yet ready to share everything about its first EV. The eco-friendly machine will definitely flaunt all the hallmarks we have come to expect from Rolls-Royce. More testing is already underway, but the first two phases were reportedly a success.

“Spectre has already excelled in the first phase of this remarkable undertaking, proving itself worthy of its phantasmic name. Winter testing in Arjeplog, Sweden, presented -40˚C temperatures and intimidating glacial surfaces, allowing engineers to closely scrutinise the motor car’s electric powertrain technology in unprecedented conditions,” notes the manufacturer.

The upcoming emission-free two-door coupe will make its debut later this year. Still, what we know is that Rolls-Royce intends to accept orders in 2023. Rolls-Royce writes, “Spectre encapsulates this atmosphere to perfection. It evokes an omen or portent of great magnitude — it presages a fundamental change in our familiar earthly matrix.”

Images courtesy of Rolls-Royce