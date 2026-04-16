Rolls-Royce builds some of the most highly coveted luxury automobiles money can buy. Of course, if you are willing to splurge some more, the company would gladly craft a bespoke ride for you. A new addition to its Coachbuild Collection is Project Nightingale, which fuses classic elements with contemporary design and engineering. Furthermore, it also has something futuristic in tow.

At first, its overall presentation does not show any hint of what’s under the hood or lack thereof. As the British marque puts it, “defined by grand proportions and a uniquely silent open-top experience, it draws on the glamour and confidence of the 1920s and 1930s while remaining entirely of its time.”

Before we get ahead of ourselves, it’s important to know that this is still in the concept phase. Nevertheless, given how fast teams can take ideas from the drawing board and turn them into working prototypes these days. Depending on how well received it is by the public and those in charge, we might see Project Nightingale hit production quicker than expected.

For now, we can only appreciate this beauty from afar and glean details from the press materials. The outline is as sleek as it gets, with clean lines that exude boldness and performance. The front touts a Pantheon Grille with 24 upright vanes, while a view from the sides reminds you of an aerodynamic fuselage.

Its 24″ wheels resemble propellers of a yacht, while the trunk opens from the side like a grand piano. This is an all-electric cabriolet guaranteed to evoke desire. Given the cost-prohibitive stature of a Rolls-Royce, only a few would be able to afford a coachbuilt masterpiece like the Project Nightingale.

Images courtesy of Rolls-Royce