From its modest beginnings as a charging solutions provider, Anker is now a household name. In fact, it now caters to various niches under the brands. Eufy, EufyMake, Soundcore, Nebula, and SOLIX. At the 2026 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the company unveiled a sustainable recreational vehicle dubbed the PG5.

Now that electric vehicles and motorcycles are practically mainstream, the Chinese firm directs its diversification efforts accordingly. Catering to the growing demand for eco-friendly outdoor escapades is an excellent move on its part. In fact, most mainstays in the RV segment are also developing green platforms of their own.

Depending on how well this off-grid travel trailer performs when it hits the market, Anker could potentially become one of the major motorhome players. As the press release indicates, the PG5 is purportedly the “world’s first power-generating RV.” We know it sounds too good to be true, but groundbreaking innovations are always possible.

From what was presented at CES 2026, the camper apparently leverages multiple technologies to keep its carbon footprint way below the competition. As the PG5 moves along with the towing vehicle, it uses photovoltaic panels and regenerative braking to generate clean energy. It then directs and stores all that power within a high-capacity battery unit.

Anker also carefully curates the appliances and eletronics to be as power efficient as possible. Surprisingly, the cabin offers top-notch creature comforts and a luxurious experience. Its construction features a heavy-duty steel chassis, insulated side walls, and a multi-layer fiberglass shell. The PG5 can also be remotely controlled to move precisely where it needs to be at the campsite.

Images courtesy of Evotrex