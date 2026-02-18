Comparing retro-style motorcycles to vehicles, the latter have more official builds than aftermarket customizations. However, some marques occasionally tap into their older catalog for inspiration. With a fleet of two-wheelers with memorable designs to draw ideas from, Ducati unveils the Formula 73, with the slogan “A Piece of Timeless.”

This model evokes nostalgia with classic cosmetic elements that adorn a modern machine. Reports were also quick to point out the Italian moto manufacturer’s ongoing centenary campaign as the reason for its release. In our opinion, it’s a fitting tribute from a company with a substantial heritage in the segment.

The Formula 73 is “a contemporary urban café racer that reinterprets the rebellious spirit of the 70s with its sleek lines and big personality.” Ducati fanatics need not think twice, because only 873 examples are due for production globally.

Fascinating details about this bad boy include Rizoma billet aluminum parts, 17″ spoked wheels shod in Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tires, 750 Super Sport legacy livery, and numbered steering plates, to name a few. Overall, the Formula 73 is virtually a collector’s edition you can ride around on.

According to its press materials, the 750 Super Sport Desmo is the muse behind this bike. It comes with an 803 cc, air-cooled, L-twin desmodromic distribution engine. Ducati then mounts it on a tubular-steel trellis frame alongside a 6-speed gearbox.

A stainless steel muffler with lambda probes and aluminum tailpipes is hooked up to the mill. Meanwhile, the total output is listed at 73 horsepower and 48 lb-ft of torque. Ducati even goes the extra mile to offer the optional Formula 73 jacket and helmet to match your bike.

Images courtesy of Ducati