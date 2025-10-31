What started out as Harley-Davidson’s battery-electric subsidiary now boasts a huge presence in the sustainable moto scene. While the marque’s original fleet of two-wheelers are beefy full-size machines, its latest offering is geared for recreationists or city commuters. This is the S4 Honcho — short in stature, but promises loads of fun. Let’s learn more about this quirky ride.

With a growing demand for emission-free mobility, LiveWire tackles the distinct needs of its clients. For the folks who want a compact yet capable transport for urban environments, the Street Configuration is the ideal option. Meanwhile, adventure-seekers will find the Trail Configuration suits their requirements.

“Getting to work, or getting out there, Honcho makes those moments easier. Grab your rod, your briefcase, or leave it to chance, because a ride with Honcho is a ride with your wingman, and it’s always guaranteed to be a good time,” writes the manufacturer. However, is the S4 Honcho right for you?

There’s still plenty of time to deliberate because mass production won’t start until spring in 2026. It might be too early to commit, but the only downside could be the long wait after the initial launch period. Here are some of the technical details to help you make an informed decision.

The S4 Honcho sports a tubular frame with a removable battery unit just below the saddle. Its electric drive system uses a chain to drive the rear wheel. It reportedly delivers a similar performance to a standard 125 cc bike. LiveWire hints at a zero-to-30 mph acceleration in three seconds. Depending on the SKU, expect the lighting, handling, and components to differ slightly.

