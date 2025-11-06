So far, Honda’s electrification initiative seems not as aggressive as it contemporaries. For example, while most Japanese automotive marques regularly announce updates regarding their sustainable mobility platforms, it does so sparingly. The same goes for the company’s motorcycle segment, but the unveiling of the EV Outlier Concept could be a sign of a major shakeup.

The most recent announcement prior to the latest one was the production-ready WN7. Keep in mind the former is unlike the collaborative model with Wuyang dubbed the E-VO. Furthermore, reports confirm it will hit the market under the Honda branding only. As for the new green machine, the press release introduces designer Yuya Tsutsumi as the project lead.

Straight off the bat, we can see that the EV Outlier Concept goes for an aggressive, sporty silhouette. The e-moto flaunts a low-slung stance with sleek curves to convey a dynamic image when at a standstill. Plus, the use of gray, black, and a bit of bronze for contrast enhances its stealthy appeal. We also find the transparent components a stylish, futuristic touch.

A snipped from the official announcement reads: “The battery is integrated within the main black body, emphasizing contrast by separating it from other electrical components. This defines the overall styling.” Tstutsumi then adds: “The coexistence of two contrasting riding feels—Gliding and Ecstasy—is only achievable with an EV featuring motor drive, known for its quiet operation and precise controllability.”

It’s easy to miss, but another cool design element of the EV Outlier Concept is the seamless integration of digital rear-view displays to the periphery of the primary instrument cluster. Look below, and another digital panel sits where the fuel tank usually is. The subsidiary screen changes depending on the riding mode.

Images courtesy of Honda