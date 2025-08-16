It’s such an awesome thing to see the myriad of green mobility platforms that are commercially available right now. Apart from electric vehicles, commuters can go for rides with smaller physical footprints. Among these, e-bikes remain the most popular, which means more eco-friendly options. The MG Doble by JackRabbit is one of the more versatile models out there with cool features.

The brand is renowned for its diverse variety of e-bikes. The SKU in question, for example, can fold flat for ease of transport and storage. Moreover, it can accommodate up to two people courtesy of its extended yet ergonomic saddle. Despite the full-size monocoque 6061-T6 aluminum alloy frame, it only weighs about 52 lbs.

Just like the rest of the two-wheelers in the ever-expanding lineup, this bad boy can zip up to speeds of 20 mph. A detachable 36V 20Ah 720Wh lithium-ion battery holds enough energy for an estimated range of over 48 miles on a single charge. You can also recharge the battery while it’s on or off the frame.

A five-level indicator makes it easy to check if your ride has enough juice for the trip. Elsewhere, black Mega Metal aluminum footpegs ensure relaxed comfort for both rider and passenger. Never worry about the elements because the MG Doble boasts a moisture resistance rating of IPX4.

Meanwhile, two-piston hydraulic brakes on both ends supply reliable stopping power. “With a 749W cargo-geared motor and a mullet wheel design, this Micro-Hauler was designed to get sh*t done on your own, or with a passenger,” states JackRabbit. The MG Doble supports a maximum weight of 325 lbs.

Images courtesy of JackRabbit