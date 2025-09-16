BMW Motorrad publicly debuted its modular Vision CE prototype e-scooter at the IAA Mobility 2025 show over the weekend. What the platform promises is comfort and convenience through a helmet-free experience. For safety, it features a tubular metal cage to protect the rider. It appears XYTE Mobility GmbH shares a similar idea, as we can gather from the XYTE ONE.

The slogan for this forward-thinking venture reads: “Safety and comfort for your urban trips.” You have a green daily commuter on three wheels with a tadpole configuration for extra stability. We must admit that the Vision CE’s self-balancing technology is more futuristic, but it’s more like a gimmick at the end of the day.

Unlike BMW Motorrad’s metal cage, the XYTE ONE also renders helmets optional courtesy of a sleek cocoon. It comes with a windshield, roof, full seat, and harness. The latter is essential because there are no doors to speak of. At roughly 31: wide, it’s narrow and nimble enough to weave through traffic.

Furthermore, parking shouldn’t be a headache due to its size. The driving experience is that of a scooter with handlebars, save for the automotive-style cockpit and instrument panel. To our surprise, the manufacturer even incorporates a weatherproof rear cargo trunk.

Its construction uses a racing-inspired full-aluminum unibody frame. To enhance handling, the XYTE ONE touts a lockable hydraulic tilting system. An electric drive unit is mounted on the rear swing arm. Powering the e-trike is a 7.6 kWh lithium-ion battery. Meanwhile, performance is rated at 19 kW and 55 Nm of torque with a top speed of 62 mph. Lastly, the range is around 70 miles on a full charge.

Images courtesy of XYTE Mobility GmbH