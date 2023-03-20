Rolls-Royce is a name that needs no introduction when it comes to automotive luxury. In fact, the company does not need any publicity as its affluent clientele are the ones who seek its services. Still, the British carmaker occasionally embarks on jaw-dropping collaborations like this latest bespoke build with Iris van Herpen. Behold the majestic Phantom Syntopia.

This exclusive take on the opulent sedan bolsters its elegance with detailing lifted from the Dutch designer’s 2018 collection. Think of it as a combination of a mechanical masterwork with haute couture influences. We know it’s difficult to imagine what everything looks like. Thankfully, the official images should give you an idea of what this is all about.

According to reports, the muse for this partnership with Rolls-Royce is water. “Phantom Syntopia takes its name from Iris van Herpen’s landmark 2018 collection, designed on the principles of biomimicry in which art is inspired by patterns and shapes found in nature,” states the group.

A closeup inspection of the vehicle reveals sophisticated elements to make it stand out from the standard model. Take for example the headliner crafted from a single roll of leather. There are a total of 995 fiber optic units and 162 glass organza petals. The illuminated atmosphere it creates inside the cabin is surreal.

Other notable tweaks to the interior include a special fabric mix for the rear seat upholstery. The Rolls-Royce Phantom Syntopia likewise flaunts a mesmerizing Liquid Noir paint job. Depending on how the light hits the surfaces, it shimmers in shades of magenta, gold, blue, and purple. As with previous collaborative projects, this is a one-off and will belong to a private collection.

Images courtesy of Rolls-Royce