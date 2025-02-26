Overlanding seems to be really picking up judging by the automotive announcements as of late. First, there was the Volvo with the EX30 Cross Country. It was then followed by Jeep’s limited edition 2025 Wrangler 4Xe Backcountry. Keeping up with the green trend, Rivian is preparing to launch the California Dune Edition for its Tri-Motor R1 series.

With Tesla’s ongoing woes with the Cybertruck, some clients are taking their business elsewhere. Rivian is a relatively new player in the EV scene, but consumer feedback has been relatively positive so far. Currently, the 2025 Tri-Motor configuration of the R1S and R1T are some of the best options for eco-friendly motoring.

The company is introducing an exclusive and luxe trim package for the triple-motor SUV and truck. Its official slogan goes: “The California Dune Edition is built for those who embrace the power to play, who find beauty in the rugged, and who believe every adventure is a chance to push boundaries.”

Both models are receiving upgrades such as an All-Terrain Package, a powered tonneau (R1T), special off-road recovery gear, and bolstered undercarriage protection. The exterior also flaunts its namesake’s paint job — an earthy palette that evokes a “neutral and warm feeling.”

Moreover, the all-new Adventure interior setup features two-tone Sandstone and Black Mountain hues. Your R1 California Dune Edition relies on a high-performance battery-electric powertrain. The Tri-Motor variant can generate a whopping 850 horsepower and 1,103 lb-ft of torque.

We’re looking at an adrenaline-pumping acceleration from zero to 60 mph in 2.9 seconds. Range anxiety shouldn’t even bother owners of the R1 California Dune Edition. Rivian claims a full charge delivers an EPA-estimated range of 329 miles. Finally, units are heading to select showrooms early next month.

Images courtesy of Rivian