For luxurious elegance that you can always count on no brand is more recognizable than Rolls-Royce. Once again, the British marque reminds us that practically anything that carries its name will exceed all expectations. Those who desire a change from its regular offerings that can accommodate up to four to just two. Here is the Dawn Silver Bullet – an exclusive run of only 50 examples – a convertible that would leave anything breathless. This stunning vehicle is an instant collector’s piece.

Rolls-Royce manages to blend modern specifications with just a sprinkle of vintage essence to make each ride an unforgettable experience. After all, this limited-edition machine is one that many can only dream of. The brand is already available only for a select few, thus, this special production run makes the roadster even more special.

The Dawn Silver Bullet draws inspiration from the 1920s, particularly from the Brewster. Beneath the gorgeous exterior is a 6.6-liter turbocharged V12 engine capable of up to 563 horsepower. Moreover, it can do a 0-62 miles per hour in just 5 seconds which is impressive for an automobile of its calibre. Roll-Royce allows passengers to enjoy the open air as the top completely closes down in just 22 seconds.

This way, you can enjoy the cool air and amid the warm sunlight. Rolls-Royce is reportedly curating a special trip for Dawn Silver Bullet owners, which is an awesome bonus. Replacing the rear seats is a titanium cowling with metallic silver finish. For extra opulence, carbon fiber and brown quilted leather adorn the cabin. This is a once-in-a-lifetime offer that not many will have a chance to drive.

