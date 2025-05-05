Another Star Wars Day has come and gone, but all the cool tie-ins are still available for everyone to indulge in. LEGO never fails to offer awesome stuff that pays tribute to the now-Disney-owned franchise. Our favorites include the Millennium Falcon, Imperial Star Destroyer, TIE Interceptor, and X-Wing Starfighter. Now, we can add Jango Fett’s Starship to the list.

Item number 75409 is the latest addition to the Ultimate Collector Series. This Firespray-class space vessel made its first appearance in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones. It quickly became another fan favorite, which is why this new scale replica will sell like hotcakes. Don’t miss out and grab yours now!

At 2,970 pieces, get ready to spend a good deal of time on this bad boy. Seasoned LEGO enthusiasts will breeze through this build, but it’s never about speed. Upon completion, Jango Fett’s Starship measures 8″ x 16″ x 18″ (HxWxD) and comes with two minifigures. You have the Mandalorian bounty hunter and his clone-son — the young Boba Fett.

Everybody knows the latter would eventually become somewhat of a legend himself. The Danish toymaker always ensures that the Star Wars lineup is brimming with more than enough authentic details and interactive elements. For Jango Fett’s Starship, we have an intricate cockpit, a seismic charge compartment, articulating blaster cannons, and a press-down main entrance.

A buildable stand and an information plaque turn your work into a fancy decorative element. It will easily earn a spot in every Star Wars fan’s display cabinet, shelf, or desk. Collectors can also create a new diorama that incorporates Jango Fett’s Starship.

