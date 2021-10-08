If for some reason you have purposely avoided news regarding the luxury market all these years, a lot has happened. Not to worry because we’re happy to get you up to speed. For many, Rolls-Royce is a brand synonymous with refined automobiles and outstanding aerospace engines. Nevertheless, the release of the Cellarette tells you that they’ve can do even more.

It might come as a surprise for regular folk, but the prestigious British marque also offers lifestyle products. Their catalog caters to affluent clients who crave extravagance in all things they purchase. Hence, Rolls-Royce obliges their desires with items like champagne chests, pool tables, camping chairs, and even luggage collection to name a few.

Meanwhile, the company targets those who love to drink and smoke. If you find regular holders and flasks inferior, only top-shelf options will do. On the other hand, owners of the Cellarette will love the level of opulence it adds to any occasion. Some might just even celebrate anything to have an excuse to indulge.

Living up to the name, the craftsmanship the goes into this cigar and whiskey is outstanding. Similar to their champagne chest, a press of a button opens the box to reveal the lavish contents. Hand-blow low-ball glasses, a Spanish cedarwood humidor for your cigars, a bottle holder for your blend of choice.

Furthermore, no need to grab anything else as the Cellarette includes a cigar cutter and lighter. These two are the work of S.T. Dupont and use precious metals in their construction. Rolls-Royce sells it for $55,239, which is a price point only a few are crazy enough to purchase.

Images courtesy of Rolls-Royce