A while back, Rolls-Royce unveiled a trio of bespoke vehicles that pay homage to nautical design. The aptly name Boat Tail is a two-door luxury ride that bears a distinct seafaring motif courtesy of its silhouette. There are claims that the first example was personalized by Jay-Z and Beyonce. Now, the second unit is ready for its new owner.

We now have an idea of how much the revered luxury British marque charges for each one-off creation. As long as you’re ready to part with a little over $28 million, Rolls-Royce will hand-build your custom Boat Tail. The one we are featuring now is for a client in the pearl industry.

Furthermore, this commission is reportedly in honor of his father. Before we get into what makes it unique, let’s talk about specifications. The manufacturer notes that the architecture here is an aluminum spaceframe much like that on the Cullinan and latest Ghost models.

The Boat Tail holds a 6.75-liter V12 engine that produces 563 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque. The two-door open-top features a 2+2 seating configuration. The exterior is adorned with a beautiful light rose coat that incorporates bronze and white mica flakes for a glittering effect.

The hood stands out with a cognac hue and dazzles when the light hits thanks to the mix of gold and bronze mica flakes. Meanwhile, its rear deck glistens from the veneer of the Royal Walnut panels and satin rose gold pinstripe trims.

Even the Spirit of Ecstasy and Pantheon Grille flaunt a similar blushing tone. Rolls-Royce carries over the exterior motif to the interior with a mother-of-pearl dashboard timekeeper. Now that the two Boat Tail slots have owners, it won’t be long before the third makes its debut.

