Not that long ago, Rolls-Royce unveiled its bespoke collaboration with Dutch fashion designer Iris van Herpen. The Phantom Syntopia is a combination of automotive and haute couture disciplines for a stunning one-off. Now, something major is underway as the illustrious luxury marque announces the Black Arrow version of the Black Badge Wraith. More will purportedly follow soon thereafter.

Just like its peers that cater to upscale motoring, the British group also laid out plans for electrification. While the others already have a couple of models outfitted with green powertrains, Rolls-Royce intends to lead with the Spectre. Details are not yet out in the open, but their latest development hints at the next silhouette to follow.

The Black Badge Wraith Black Arrow is a limited-edition take on the muscular yet elegant coupe. As of this writing, the company confirms all 12 examples already have owners. These vehicles are the last to sport a V12 internal combustion engine before their all-electric system takes over.

As indicated by the press release, the inspiration behind this mechanical masterpiece is the Thunderbolt. It was an eight-wheel platform built to set a new land speed record which it did in 1938. Powering the beast at the time were two V12 ‘R’ Series aero engines reaching 357 mph.

Highlighting the exterior of the Black Badge Wraith Black Arrow is an exclusive gradient finish. Furthermore, they point out it is a combination of two tones: Celebration Silver and Black Diamond. “A glass-infused ‘Crystal’ paint over layer has been applied to the Black Diamond paint to enhance the transition between the two colours, achieving a striking motion blur effect from front to rear,” notes Rolls-Royce.

Images courtesy of Rolls-Royce