Gone are the days when you have to bring all the charging cables for your different mobile devices. In this modern age, you can easily purchase a single cable compatible with most charging ports. Take Rolling Square’s inCharge X Keychain Charger Cable for instance.

It’s a universal cable that supports both Android and iOS devices and more. It comes with six different types of cable inputs/outputs. It offers all the connectivity possibilities from any power source. These include USB to USB-C, USB to Lightning, USB-C to Lighting, USB to Micro USB, USB-C to USB-C, and USB-C to Micro USB.

More than a fast charger, Rolling Square’s inCharge X Keychain Charger Cable also allows data transfer up to 100W and Apple’s fast charging up to 18W. Likewise, this universal USB cable easily transforms your USB-C phone or tablet into a convenient power source in the absence of any standard charging ports. You can transfer power from one phone to another phone, wireless earbuds, or other devices.

Thanks to its proprietary chip, it can also charge laptops and tablets. With its magnetic design, you can easily snap the heads together for seamless charging or data transfer. Best of all, it is optimized for everyday carry. It only weighs 1.41 ounces so you can easily take it with you wherever you go.

As its name implies, this is a keychain charger so you can hang it with your keys or tether it to your bag. It’s also built to last with its full metal housing made from tough zinc-aluminum alloy. Rolling Square’s inCharge X Keychain Charger Cable also has a TPU cable guard and 200 braided copper wires with a bend lifespan of over 15,000 along the interior.

