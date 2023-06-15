Although Rolex enjoys a lofty status among its peers, some discerning collectors may find their usual models too uninspired. The company has stuck with the same designs over the years but regularly refreshes the roster with new variants. For those seeking something fresh, the 1908 might just be the silhouette to rekindle their respect for the watchmaker.

According to many publications, the last time Rolex expanded its catalog was in 2012 – when the Sky-Dweller made its debut. We can’t blame people who crave a timekeeping instrument poised to launch a new series that proudly flaunts the iconic crown emblem. The 1908 made its first public appearance at this year’s Watches & Wonders Geneva.

There was no shortage of jaw-dropping creations unveiled at the prestigious event and Rolex did not want to miss the opportunity. There are four references in total that will headline the Perpetual 1908 collection. All tout a slim and elegant profile with cases crafted out of 18K yellow gold or 18K white gold.

The 1908 case measures 39 mm and is adorned with a domed and fluted bezel. References 52508 and 52508 frame white dials, while references 52509 and 52508 opt for black dials. Further elevating its aesthetic sophistication is the exhibition case back with its intricate fluting on the edges.

The sapphire window at the rear provides an outstanding view of the in-house 7140 self-winding caliber and its skeletonized rotor. The automatic movement of the 1908 delivers approximately a 66-hour power reserve. Rolex pairs each example with an alligator leather strap in black or brown that secures to your wrist via a double folding dualclasp closure.

Images courtesy of Rolex