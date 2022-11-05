Rolex crafts some of the most sought-after timepieces in the market. Their offerings are recognized the world over for exceptional quality and performance. Although they occasionally release versions in precious metals and gemstones, almost all their models use in-house-forged Oystersteel. Therefore, the launch of the new Rolex Oyster Perpetual Deepsea Challenge should excite collectors.

What makes this latest addition to the catalog so special is the material this deep-sea tool watch’s construction touts. According to press materials, it is the first-ever all-titanium silhouette from the renowned watchmaker. It might not seem like anything groundbreaking, but the Oyster Perpetual Deepsea Challenge will appeal to longtime brand enthusiasts.

The Oyster Perpetual Deepsea Challenge sports a 50 mm case. This robust yet elegant timekeeping instrument touts Rolex’s “Ringlock system case architecture with nitrogen-alloyed steel ring and helium escape valve.” Along with the screw-down crown with Triplock protection, it’s waterproof up to 36,090 feet.

There’s no indication of a proprietary alloy blend, but they call it RLX Titanium. The top features a uni-directional rotating bezel with a black Cerachrom insert. Moreover, the graduation comes with a thin layer of PVD platinum. It frames a domed sapphire crystal to cover the black signature dial. Applied hour markers and hands flaunt a coat of lume for a long-lasting blue glow in the dark.

Rolex’s Caliber 3230 self-winding mechanical movement with a 70-hour power reserve is behind the bold black dial. The Oyster Perpetual Deepsea Challenge ships with an RLX Titanium Oyster three-piece link bracelet. A folding Oysterlock safety clasp closure system securely holds it on your wrist. The group points out that this is based on the experimental watch that went down the Mariana Trench with James Cameron in 2012.

Images courtesy of Rolex