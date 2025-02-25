Land Rover is a legendary British marque that gave us the Range Rover. Like the Defender, it continues to be a favorite SUV among folks who prefer an off-road-ready machine with class. Newer releases are as sleek as they can get, but clearly not enough for the likes of Overfinch. Just take a look at the Velocity Edition 2025 and find out why.

The aftermarket bespoke tuning establishment has been dabbling with Land Rover’s Range Rovers since 1975. With intimate knowledge of the ins and outs of the vehicle, it is the go-to group for bespoke builds. Not to worry, because the team respects all the distinctive elements of the donor.

Although the Overfinch badging is prominently on display above the grille, the formidable silhouette remains that of the Range Rover. This flagship trim just oozes luxury from every angle and owners wouldn’t want it any other way. Also, there’s more to each example than just an aesthetic revamp.

The shop tells us the Velocity Edition 2025 touts “wide body arch extensions with visual carbon fibre reveals and a bold carbon fibre bonnet power dome. These features combine to create a vehicle of considerable physical presence, with an aggressive new stance and dynamic first impression.”

Further enhancements include a stunning set of 24″ forged single-billet aluminum Helix wheels. The overlapping patterns even look mesmerizing when the Velocity Edition 2025 is at a standstill. Overfinch then tweaks the 4.4-liter P530 V8 engine to boost output from 530 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque to 620 horsepower and 626 lb-ft of torque.

Images courtesy of Overfinch