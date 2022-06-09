A Rolex timepiece may be considered by some as overrated, but there is a good reason why it remains in such high regard among watch enthusiasts. Vintage and limited-edition runs even reach crazy prices in the resale market, which is why many invest in timekeeping instruments. Here we have a Day-Date 18038 from 1981 that can be yours.

The model made its first appearance at the 1956 Baselworld Watch Fair. People took an interest in its day display function since most of Rolex’s self-winding chronometers usually only have date windows. From then on, the Day-Date 18038 continues to be a favorite among the elite.

From presidents, religious leaders, celebrities, artists, and more. This Rolex timekeeping instrument continues to charm those who see it. Experts at Fog City Vintage can confirm that this example on offer is authentic, in excellent working condition, and cosmetically outstanding.

This is an elegant model that would look good on your wrist in any outfit. It features a 36 mm 18K yellow gold case with an intricate fluted bezel in 18K yellow gold as well. The sapphire crystal features the iconic cyclops magnifier right above the date window at 3 o’clock.

The champagne dial features stick hour markers and hands. At 12 o’clock is the day window with the watchmaker’s crown emblem just below. It runs on Rolex’s 27-jewel 3055 self-winding caliber with a 42-hour power reserve.

The Day-Date 18038 comes with an 18k yellow gold President bracelet, which looks extra dapper thanks to the hidden clasp. Even if you don’t grab it now, there are a lot of collectors who will snap this up in a heartbeat.

Images courtesy of Fog City Vintage