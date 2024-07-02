Are you eager for some seafaring fun this summer? If so what exactly did you have in mind? Everything entirely depends on budget, because the upper crust of society will want nothing less than a luxurious vessel to enjoy everything the high life has to offer. If it is a ship of somewhat modest size, Palm Beach Motor Yachts introduces the sleek PB85.

The yard behind this sporty hull is based in Australia and is helmed by none other than the legendary professional sailor and boatbuilder Mark Richards. This addition to the fleet is pegged as the new flagship for the company, which means it needs to make a huge impression to attract clients. The reveal was so fresh that it’s not even officially listed on the website as of our writing.

According to Richards, “When the Palm Beach 85 splashes, she’ll be the largest yacht we’ve built, and will represent a new level of luxury, fuel efficiency, and performance in the yachting industry.” Given nobody wants to argue with a highly respected personality in the scene, let’s check out what the PB85 brings to the table

A hallmark of any vessel built by Palm Beach Motor Yachts is the comprehensive customization options available for owners. The PB85 is no different as almost every aspect of the watercraft can be tweaked accordingly. For instance, you can request to have a Skylounge or keep the superstructure low with the Sedan variant.

Another feature associated with the firm is the use of the in-house V-Warp technology. This equates to a combination of epoxy resin, foam, and e-glass to result in a lightweight, durable, and hydrodynamic hull. Meanwhile, the superstructure is fashioned from carbon fiber. As such, the PB85 and the rest of the fleet are purportedly more fuel-efficient than the competition.

If you’re curious about performance, this cruiser is outfitted with Volvo Penta propulsion systems. It can hit a top speed of 26 knots and maintain a cruising speed of 23 knots with a range of 200 nautical miles. Should the client choose twin MAN V8 engines instead, the PB85 will easily reach 27.5 knots and cruise along at a speedy 25 knots for a total range of 650 nautical miles.

Images courtesy of Palm Beach Motor Yachts