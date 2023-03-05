Rogue Territory’s Boarder Pants in Olive Palm Camo design are your go-to-wear if you want to wear jeans in the summer but want nothing of that sticky feeling that comes with the warm fabric. It’s a cross between proper pants and joggers and looks great for those relaxed summer vibes.

This apparel comes with a relaxed fit with a hard tapered leg for a sporty and preppy look, especially when rolled up. Despite a sleek silhouette, they are comfortable to wear because of the fabric. It’s made from 10oz 100% cotton printed Japanese canvas that’s not only durable. It is also naturally water-resistant so you stay dry and is a sustainable and recyclable fabric.

Rogue Territory’s Boarder Pants in Olive Palm Camo come with a lined waistband for durability and a cotton twill drawstring for a secure and comfortable fit. It features branded buttons and enough pockets to store your on-the-go essentials. These include two large back pockets and two slash side/hip pockets finished with felled inseams.

These pants would look great with a pair of canvas sneakers, (say Converse, Vans, or Keds) because of the sporty silhouette. They would look good with slides or moccasins too if you’re heading for the beach or to the docks.

Rogue Territory’s Boarder Pants in Olive Palm Camo run a little slimmer than the brand’s raw denim design. The hard taper leg also results in a smaller leg opening so it’s best to size up for comfort. Other design options include Navy Sashiko and Neppy Black.

Images courtesy of Rogue Territory