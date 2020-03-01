A reliable, durable, and lightweight wallet can be hard to come by especially when you are looking for a front pocket wallet that does not cramp your style. Thankfully, the Rogue Industries Bison Front Pocket Wallet supplies all three qualities. It not only keeps your card secure, but it also boasts a unique form factor specifically designed to conform to the front pocket of your jeans or trousers.

This everyday carry is not only slim and lightweight. It also fits perfectly in your pocket because it features a rounded corner that gives it a discreet profile and one that seamlessly slides into the pockets. It is perfect for your day to day use with its compact size at just 5” x 3.4“ and lightweight at 1.6 ounces. Its slim profile at 0.25″ thick makes it the ideal carry for your needed cards and cash.

Speaking of cards, the Rogue Industries Bison Front Pocket Wallet has six slots that can hold up to 12 cards or three slots can hold six cards along with an ID window. It also has room for your folded bills and a stash pocket for your other smaller items.

Best of all, this bifold wallet insures you from data theft. It uses RFID shielding technology so your important cards are safe from illegal data mining.

The Rogue Industries Bison Front Pocket Wallet uses durable leather that develops a patina with prolonged use. So it gets that color and texture unique to each user. It comes in black and brown colors to suit your style preference.