Just when we were missing avant-garde models from watchmakers like Roger Dubuis, out comes something awesome. At first glance, the visuals here embody the distinct DNA only the expert artisans from the Swiss group come up with. However, the Excalibur Monobalancier Titanium Edition is what many would consider a minimalist beauty.

Depending on the user, some prefer to feel the heft of metal around their wrist. Hence stainless-steel timepieces with matching bracelets are some of the most ubiquitous silhouettes people can see. To shave off some weight, there are those who pair their watches with rubber, fabric, or leather straps.

Meanwhile, Roger Dubuis understands its discerning clientele demand only the most premium materials out there. Instead of precious metals and gemstones, the Excalibur Monobalancier Titanium Edition stands out courtesy of the stellar craftsmanship and the sophisticated movement that beats within.

The Excalibur Monobalancier Titanium Edition measures 42 mm yet is 33% lighter than its steel counterparts. Governing its two-hand timekeeping function is an in-house RD720SQ self-winding caliber with a robust 72-hour power reserve. Fascinating elements it brings to the wrist are the micro-rotor and diamond-coated silicon escapement wheel.

A notched bezel frames an intricately decorated skeletonized dial with star-shaped elements that form its bridges. Flip the Excalibur Monobalancier Titanium Edition over to view more via the exhibition case back. The hour markers and minute track are found on the flange, while the hours and minutes hands are in a slightly offset position.

No need to rush and splurge a cool $66,500 for this stylish wrist candy as Roger Dubuis did not specify an exclusive production run. The Excalibur Monobalancier Titanium Edition would be a versatile match for any type of outfit.

Images courtesy of Roger Dubuis