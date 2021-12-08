These days, the proposals we’ve seen for superyachts or megayachts border on the ridiculous. This is not to say that it’s impossible, but the cost and time to build one really makes one think deeply about their decisions. Anyway, it’s not our bank accounts that will bleed dry, which is why we present the Malena.

Rodriguez Design Studio envisions a 360-foot leisure ship that somehow resembles the structure of a luxurious residence. The outline of each upper deck mimics that of a balcony. Moreover, there are multiple world-class amenities to keep you and your guests entertained for the duration of your journey.

The lower deck of the Malena holds four double cabins that can accommodate up to 10 people. Moving up, the main deck hosts six VIP suites that will impress even the most discerning guests. They can also access two 30-foot infinity pools to the aft alongside a bar to serve refreshments and more. If they prefer a dip in the sea, a hydraulic swimming platform is located at the stern of the megayacht.

Move one deck up to access the al-fresco dining area that can seat 24 at the aft. The forward area features a helipad that can support an Airbus ACH 160. Another deck above is what Rodriguez Design calls the “party deck” which sports a jacuzzi, another bar, and a day head.

Finally, the top deck is reserved for the owner as a private penthouse. It includes a lounge area, a whirlpool bath, sun pads, and a posh bedroom. The Malena will run on a hybrid diesel-electric propulsion system. She can muster a top speed of 18 knots and can travel up to 6,000 nautical miles at 12 knots.

