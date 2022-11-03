You never run out of stylish choices to wear when it comes to gearing up for the cold weather. You can either pile on layers of clothing to keep you warm and look like a walking burrito or opt for something effortlessly fashionable. Of course, Rocky Mountain Featherbed never fails to give you a selection of stylish cold-weather wear. But let’s turn our attention to the iconic down jacket, the Heritage Down Puffer Jacket.

This here provides ultimate toasty comfort with its premium 700-fill down insulation designed to keep you not only warm but also dry with its water-repellant treatment. The shell is 70D nylon Taffeta that not only boasts high strength, durability, and breathability but is also incredibly lightweight with a soft texture.

Moreover, Rocky Mountain Featherbed’s Heritage Down Puffer Jacket features a yoke made from durable tanned cattle leather. it adds durability to the shell and gives it a touch of Western style.

Now when it comes to keeping your digits in good working condition, then the double-layered handwarmer pockets do a great job. They also store your valuables while on the go. An interior zip pocket on the left chest also offers an additional storage option.

Rocky Mountain Featherbed’s Heritage Down Puffer Jacket is made in Japan and guaranteed to keep you company in your adventures in the cold for years to come. Seal the warmth in with the buttoned front closure and dial in the right fit to the wrist with the adjustable buttoned cuffs. When not in use, you can easily fold this jacket as a makeshift pillow.

