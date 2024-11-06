Most of us guys typically don’t bother that much when it comes to interior design. As long as the furniture and other household items function as intended, it’s all good. Nevertheless, there will come a time when we just want to change things up a bit. Minimalist or Zen themes are incredibly popular, but Muddycap wants to disrupt the norm with its Zoom Chair.

A while back, we had a blast when the South Korean artist unveiled another crazy creation. Dubbed the “Fast Rocking Chair,” it was a piece of furniture that looked like an object in motion. No matter how hard you try to focus, the visual effect of its jagged form is insanely jarring.

The latest addition is just as unsettling but in a whimsical way. Those with an eye for style will tell you to keep things cohesive. However, should Muddycap be the source of inspiration, all living spaces will eventually resemble a surrealist painting.

The Zoom Chair lives up to the label thanks to a simple yet bold tweak. Although 75% of its construction is presented as a traditional wooden seat, the remaining 25% takes the form of a magnifying glass. Its handle replaces one of the legs, while the frame is where the illusion is.

Within the round metallic structure, a section of the back post, top rail, cross rail, and stile are fabricated slightly larger than the rest of the Zoom Chair. If that’s not enough, it painted a vibrant yellow with Muddycap’s signature in bright green. Check out the official Instagram page to see the rest of the collection.

Images courtesy of Muddycap