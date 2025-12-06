Most guys who grew up with awesome cartoons, such as Transformers, have always dreamt of the technological possibilities of the future. Who would have predicted that a relatively unknown company called Robosen would make the magic happen? After delighting us with several cool robotic toys, they’re dropping another one. This time, we have Soundwave.

In addition to providing the raspy, gravelly voice of Megatron, Frank Welker was also behind another Decepticon. Yes, many are still surprised that the same person voices SoundWave, albeit processed by a vocoder. The result is a distinct metallic monotone that fans love.

Robosen’s work on previous outings, such as Optimus Prime, Megatron, Grimlock, and Bumblebee, is lauded for its level of detail. Each SKU evokes nostalgia thanks to the accuracy of design, sound effects, and voice lines. It supports more than 200 original lines and more than 48 voice commands.

If only cost were not an issue, we would readily splurge for the complete lineup. Once again, the Soundwave auto-converting robot is officially licensed by Hasbro and the Transformers franchise. Although outdated by today’s standards, Soundwave transforms from a robot into a cassette tape player.

Thankfully, it also doubles as a Bluetooth speaker. “Switch Soundwave from G1 cassette player to high-quality Bluetooth speaker in seconds! Record your voice or play your favorite music – retro design meets modern sound for endless creative fun,” reads the official product description.

In robot mode, it measures 14.3″ x 10.3″ x 5.8″ (HxWxD), and 5.9″ x 9.8″ x 4.9″ (HxWxD) in cassette player mode. What allows the Robosen Soundwave to move fluidly are 84 microchips, six-axis motion sensors, and 28 high-precision servo motors. For immersive play, Soundwave interacts with fellow Decepticon Megatron.

Images courtesy of Robosen