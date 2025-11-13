As most of us are owners of the Steam Deck — both the original LCD and OLED models — Valve’s odd silence is finally over. After a couple of leaks earlier this week, the company’s next wave of hardware is finally out of the bag. Instead of a second-generation follow-up to its remarkably successful handheld gaming PC, we’re getting the Steam Machine, Steam Frame, and Steam Controller.

Although rival systems, both old and new, are notably more powerful on paper, the Linux-based device still held onto its position at the top. Many had reason to worry since Lenovo and ASUS were both aggressively marketing the Legion Go 2 and ROG Xbox Ally/ROG Xbox Ally X ahead of the holiday season.

Although the Steam Machine, Steam Frame, and Steam Controller are releasing sometime in 2026, many are likely holding off from any major purchase until next year. The Steam Machine is Valve’s answer to home consoles/gaming PCs. This cube-like machine reportedly packs a semi-custom AMD Zen 4 6C/12T CPU and a semi-custom AMD RDNA3 GPU.

According to Valve, storage options are 512 GB and 2 TB with support for microSD card expansion. Gamers can expect 4K 60 fps gaming in the comfort of their living rooms or mancave. While most are likely pairing the Steam Machine with a mouse and keyboard, the new Steam Controller is the best option.

This gamepad manages to cram all the good stuff you can find on the Steam Deck, such as the touchpads and rear grip buttons. Lastly, there is Valve’s Steam Frame — a VR headset with controllers that can run VR titles and non-VR titles in the most immersive way possible.

Images courtesy of Valve