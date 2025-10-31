After its failed first foray into the VR market with the help of Oculus (now Meta) a little over a decade ago, Samsung is back to take on Apple. From what tech industry pundits and consumers have to say, it seems the Vision Pro has a mixed reception. It means the new Galaxy XR can potentially gain more ground over its rivals. Let’s see if it offers more bang for the buck.

First of all, the AI-powered headset significantly undercuts the Vision Pro when it comes to pricing. This makes it an attractive alternative to Apple’s hardware, especially with the holidays just around the corner. Design-wise, it does not seem to draw influence from any existing virtual reality platforms. Nonetheless, the form factor looks sleek and futuristic.

The base package ships with the Galaxy XR headset only, as the system does not require the use of dedicated controllers. Instead, it uses advanced sensors to track the wearer’s head, eyes, and hands. “An ergonomic shape and soft-touch fabric rest lightly on your face so you can dive in without distractions,” notes the press materials.

The user interface recognizes via special finger gestures, hand movements, and what the eyes focus on. Samsung is using a proprietary connector on the left side of the headstrap, which securely locks into place. It then connects to a separate battery pack, which uses a standard USB-C port with a locking mechanism.

Overall, this keeps the Galaxy XR’s weight to a minimum. Magnetic spacers are also included in the box, along with light guards, a cleaning cloth, a protective cover, and a forehead cushion. Samsung also offers first-party controllers and a carrying case, but these are sold separately.

Images courtesy of Samsung