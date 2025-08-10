Although it was late to the game compared to its contemporaries, Samsung captivated consumers once again. In the flagship book-style foldable space, the Galaxy Z Fold7 finally managed to slim down significantly. So far, the majority of tech publications are lauding the improvements. Unfortunately, it seems HONOR intends to cut the celebrations short with the new Magic V5.

Many of you are probably wondering why the manufacturer is skipping the V4. This gap is not an oversight, but a cultural stigma regarding the phonetic pronunciation of the number four. So, just like other prominent Chinese Android OEMs, this explains the sudden jump from three to five. Technically, this means the SKU is still the fourth-generation iteration of the series.

As it stands, the Galaxy Z Fold7 measures an impressive 8.9 mm when closed. However, HONOR has no plans to concede just yet. The Magic V3 was already remarkable at 9.2 mm, but the Magic V5 takes it even further with a svelte 8.8 mm in smartphone mode. In tablet form, that thickness shrinks to 4.1 mm. Do keep in mind that this is exclusive to the Ivory White version only.

Another welcome change is the shift from rounded edges. The flat surface of the frame greatly enhances the user’s grip on the device. Despite its slender profile, the handset is packing a 5,820 mAh battery with support for 66W HONOR SuperCharge technology. 50W wireless HONOR SuperCharge is on board as well.

The Magic V5 easily handles even the most demanding apps and games courtesy of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC with up to 16 GB of RAM. Internal storage options include 256 GB, 512 GB, and 1 TB. Lastly, the primary imaging sensors include a 50 MP ultra-wide-angle, 50 MP wide-angle, and 64 MP telephoto.

Images courtesy of HONOR