As long as their budget permits, consumers will usually go for the flagship model to access all the cool stuff it brings to the table. With so many brands available, shopping for items with the best value can be challenging. Nevertheless, when you are in the market for a robot vacuum, we’ve got you covered because Roborock just updated the S7 and it’s awesome.

As most homes eventually transition from traditional to smart-enabled setups, it’s essential to choose the right gadgets. Moreover, you might want to double-check if the device is compatible with your virtual assistant of choice. Finally, you must evaluate the convenience it can offer, which is a good thing to have for folks with a busy schedule

The S7 surprisingly checks all the boxes and delivers even beyond what its competitors can. Old-school vacuum cleaners and even cordless ones are not going away anytime soon. However, once you’ve tried the automated ones, there’s no going back. Roborock’s latest machine does more than just suck up dust and mop your floors.

Is the Roborock S7+ better than the S7?

We’re sure this must be the question on everyone’s mind. Most of us were wondering about the same thing. It turns out that both are exactly the same, but what sets the S7+ apart is the inclusion of the Auto-Empty Dock in the box. It is possible to purchase the accessory separately, which means S7 owners will not miss out on the benefits of the optional add-on.

Automating Cleaning And Maintenance

Robot Vacuums are designed to make floor clean-up virtually effortless. Depending on the size of the dustbin, you will need to occasionally empty the container to ensure optimal performance. Roborock addresses this with the addition of another storage medium for all the accumulated particles.

The Auto-Empty Dock is the 2-in-1 solution that makes the S7+ such a worthwhile acquisition. It replaces the standard charging dock so your little helper can juice up once its task is over. You can toggle it to automatically collect whatever is in the dustbin upon docking.

Another setting lets the sensors and artificial intelligence determine when the dustbin needs to be emptied. This appears to be the most ideal mode to leave it on because Roborock says the canister on the dock will store up to eight weeks’ worth of dust.

Keeping The Dust In And More

As the automated dustbin collection sucks up the contents of your robot vacuum, a multi-stage filtration system goes to work. This prevents up to 99.99% pollutants as small as 0.3 microns from dispersing into your home so the air stays fresh and free from potential allergens.

No worries if you forgot to reattach the canister. Sensors will detect when it’s not properly connected and disable the automated dust collection process. Also, the 3-liter dust bag inside should make cleanup a breeze as it self-seals when you pull the tab.

Just remember to take out the front and rear filters and wash them from time to time. Not only does it empty the S7’s dustbin, but tiny brushes aligned with the electrodes give them a quick scrub down before it fully docks to charge.

We just love how Roborock pays attention to little details like the cable management system on the rear of the Auto-Empty Dock. The removable 6-foot power cable even connects to a port on the side. This allows it to sit flush against the wall and would surely please those who demand perfection.

Roborock S7 Robot Vacuum

Now that we’ve given you a comprehensive overview of the Auto-Empty Dock bundled with the S7+, it’s time to dive into what makes this smart appliance a must-have for any modern dwelling. Let’s start with what it’s built to do. As the name already implies, this is a robot vacuum, armed with Roborock’s HyperForce suction technology. It generates up to 2,500 Pa to suck up dust, hairs, and other nasty particles.

Next comes the mop which uses sonic vibrations (up to 3,000 times per minute) to scrub stubborn stains off the floor. Carpets are always the bane of any robot vacuum, which is why this is equipped with ultrasonic carpet recognition. Once it detects one in its path, you can program it to either lift the mop module up 5 mm, avoid the area completely, or just go ahead and mop away.

Instead of bristles, the rotating brush is now crafted out of rubber with spiraling blades. Tangles are a thing of the past, as the fins efficiently agitate the fibers of the carpet to dislodge dirt, dust, and more. Powering the S7 is a 5,200-mAh lithium-ion battery with enough juice to last approximately three hours on a single charge. Meanwhile, the 300-ml water tank can handle up to 2,150 square feet before it requires a refill.

This versatile device will map out your residence and dynamically plan out cleaning routes with the help of its PreciSense LiDAR navigation system. It can even save room layouts across four levels. Use the companion app to see what sections have been cleaned and the path it will take next. The S7 will likewise mark spots where carpets are so you can make the necessary tweaks to its routine.

Owners also have full control over all the functions of the S7. They can set the cleaning intensity, designate restricted zones, assign which room it cleans first, and schedule when it starts. If you prefer to go hands-free, just issue voice commands to your smart speaker. According to Roborock, it is supported by Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri.

Our Takeaway

The S7 is hands down one of the most feature-packed robot vacuums you can grab right now. In fact, we recommend the S7+ bundle to get the best bang for your buck. These are available in white or black with a matching Auto-Empty Dock color. After a hard day’s work, the last thing on our minds would be the upkeep of our floors. Go on! Kick back, relax, and let cutting-edge tech from Roborock take over our tasks.

Images courtesy of Roborock