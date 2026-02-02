Power your mobile devices on the go with the stylish Aulumu M10 Power Bank. It packs a battery capacity of 10,000 mAh in a sleek and industrial asymmetrical geometric design crafted from textured anodized aluminum.

It’s a dual-mag, all-in-one power bank designed for multi-device carry. It offers simultaneous wired and QI-wireless charging with an output and input speed of 35W. It gets an iPhone 17 to 65% in 30 minutes and offers fast power bank recharges.

Simply snap on for MagSafe wireless charging, while powering an Apple Watch or AirPods and another USB-C PD-compatible device. Aulumu’s M10 provides 15W max for multiple output power. To prevent overheating during heavier charging sessions, it has active cooling to help manage heat and protect the battery.

It also has pixel battery indicators using breathing light strips that show the battery and charging status. This way, you’ll know when your device is fully charged and when it’s time to recharge the power bank itself.