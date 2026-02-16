No matter where your adventures take you, you can rely on BougeRV’s new T1 portable telescopic camping lantern for illumination. It boasts long battery life and a robust design built for the outdoors.

Its telescopic design, with an expandable height of up to 5.5 feet, offers versatile functionality. It easily converts between a standing light and table light in seconds. It also functions as a backpack light, SOS light, flashlight, and more. Its no-slip height lock, anti-droop light heads, and rock-solid stability ensure stable lighting every time

BougeRV’s new T1 portable telescopic camping lantern offers three color temperatures: white, warm, and red. It also has three brightness levels: low at 900 lumens, medium 1800 lumens, and high at 3000 lumens.

Its rechargeable 15600mAh high-capacity battery doubles as a power bank and delivers reliable illumination for up to 8 to 102 hours at the lowest brightness. It offers illumination up to 12 nights on a single charge, providing a wide coverage of 1,076 square feet.

You can also adjust the lamp blades at different angles (tilt 180 degrees or swivel to 270 degrees) to direct the beam where you want. Conveniently, this new lantern from BougeRV has a built-in battery level indicator to let you know when it’s time for a recharge. A blinking light means it’s time for a refuel, with a full charge achievable in 2.5 hours.

Moreover, an IPX5 waterproof rating protects the lantern from dust, rain, splashes, and other unpredictable weather conditions. Crafted from heavy-duty metal, it goes with you wherever you go, be it outdoors or indoors in the garage or bedroom.

Images courtesy of BougeRV