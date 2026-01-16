The Ollo Lamp is more than a lighting fixture. It’s your personal universe that goes with you wherever you go. This portable lamp captivates the eye with its sleek frame, distinguished by a glass ring intricately designed with elements that mimic the constellations.

At the heart of the design is a translucent ring, within which a captivating universe unfolds. Designed by Václav Mlynář for his Czech lighting brand BOMMA, the hand-shaped glass ring has tiny bubbles trapped inside. These bubbles, organically caught in the delicate swirls of cast clear glass, mimic the stars floating in the universe.

No two glass rings are alike, which makes each Ollo lamp unique to its owner. Meanwhile, the center of the ring is a glowing element that mimics the sun. BOMMA describes it as a “tiny sun” around which the glass ring orbits. Then its cylindrical body serves as a stable stand.

The Ollo lamp takes its name from its distinctly circular shape, which evokes balance, symmetry, and cyclical flow. It’s more than just a lighting fixture, but a reliable companion that you can place anywhere: be it on a table, by your bed, on your terrace, dining area, and more.



This lamp runs on a USB-C rechargeable battery for added portability. It offers ambient and focus lighting with adjustable intensity and color temperature ranging from 1850K to 4000K. Moreover, it is available in three brushed-metal finishes: bronze, silver, and anthracite.

Mlynář says he designed Ollo “as a light that stays close to you at all times. A small object you carry as naturally as a thought. An intimate microcosm enclosed in a ring of glass – a light that lives with you and responds to your space and mood.”

Images courtesy of BOMMA