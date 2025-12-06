Have you ever wished that your shower can do all the scrubbing and rinsing for you? Well, Osaka-based bathroom fixture company “Science,” has a solution. A human washing machine called the Mirai Ningen Sentakki, which translates to “Future Human washing Machine.”

Think of it like having a car wash, only you’d have to get inside this futuristic pod where all the pampering happens. The capsule measures 2.5 meters long, 1 meter wide, and 2.6 meters tall. It offers ample space for a person to lie down comfortably.

The Mirai Ningen Sentakki takes design inspiration from the original Sanyo human washing machine developed in the 1970s. But redesigned with modern tech, including AI and sensors. Once inside the pod, you choose your washing mode, close the lid, and lie down.

The machine’s nozzles emit ultrasonic bubbles that break down dirt, penetrate pores, and slough away sebum and dead skin cells without manual scrubbing. It takes about 15 minutes for a complete washing cycle, during which the machine also plays tranquil music and a series of relaxing images to turn bath time into a mini-spa experience.

Aside from washing, the Mirai Ningen Sentakki also monitors the user’s emotional and health status, including pulse and stress levels, using AI and biometric scans. It adjusts the water temperature, pressure, and flow accordingly in real time to ensure comfort and safety.

Science debuted the Mirai Ningen Sentakki at the Osaka Kansai Expo in 2025, where visitors got to test it. It is now on sale at 60 million Yen, which is roughly equivalent to $385,000. The machine isn’t for home use at the moment, with the company targeting luxury establishments instead, like hotels, bathhouses, hot springs, and leisure facilities.

Images courtesy of Science.co