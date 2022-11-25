You don’t have to sacrifice style for functionality for your cold-weather wear. These modern times have brought out pieces that ensure not only warmth and comfort but also timeless elegance. Take for instance Roark’s Axeman Jacket. It is fashionably versatile but does not skimp on its purpose, which is to keep you cozy when the temperature drops.

This jacket can stand up to the cold and other extreme adventures in the outdoors. It is, after all, workwear-inspired apparel. It provides warmth from road to bar and defies both frigid and fair-weather temperatures. That’s because it is made with only the finest and best materials that are made to last.

Roark’s Axeman Jacket packs incredible warmth you’d feel right at home in freezing temperatures. Its shell is from a blend of 80% polyester, 10% wool, and 10% other fabric. Then there’s the supple sherpa lining both on the interior and the collar that has a tab closure, a quilted sleeve lining, and a jacquard pattern polyester wool blend lining.

This cold-weather gear also comes with heavy-duty metal clasps or as Roark called them the “fireman clasps.” Meanwhile, hidden rib cuffs offer additional warmth and the two snap-closure pockets on both sides also serve as hand warmers. The patch pocket on the chest with snap closure provides additional storage.

Roark’s Axeman Jacket seals the heat in via a central snap closure. Not only does it keep you cozy, but it also ensures you look good while doing so with its modern and stylish silhouette that would go well with both casual and semi-formal wear. It even comes in different colors to suit your taste.

Images courtesy of Roark