Roarcraft’s Leather MacBook Organizer not only adds a touch of elegance but also makes it easy for you to carry your everyday work or school essentials. It combines function and elegance with its sleek design that features multiple compartments for your EDC.

This LWG-certified full-grain leather organizer can hold just about anything you might need. It can hold cash, cards, a mobile phone, two pens, keys, earphones, or a charger through the added cable holder, one slot for an A5 notebook or ebook reader, and two slots for a passport, wallet, or small notebook. It even comes with a slim card wallet for your credit cards and business cards that you can carry separately in your pocket.

Best of all, Roarcraft’s Leather MacBook Organizer has a dedicated slot for a 13-inch laptop or a MacBook. This compartment can also hold magazines, sheets of paper, or other documents. This is made from full-grain leather so it is guaranteed to age gracefully over time as it develops its own patina so each organizer is unique with each user.

Roarcraft even offers custom engraving for figures or names on the organizer up to 20 characters. It is available in four colorways including Brown, Gray, Green, and Black and according to the laptop model.

Aside from its functionality, Roarcraft’s Leather MacBook Organizer also boasts great craftsmanship with its strong, solid, and exquisite construction. It is beautifully and neatly stitched as each is meticulously handmade one at a time. It is stylish and has supple leather with buttons that securely latch.

Images courtesy of Roarcraft