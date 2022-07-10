Travel in style and comfort with Roam’s Large Carry-On. It’s got more than enough space to store your belongings so you don’t end up short-handed on the things you need on the go.

Now you can finally go on that long-held vacation with COVID-19 travel restrictions over. What better way to pack up and secure your stuff than with Roam’s durable and trusted luggage. Their carry-on boasts 42-61L of interior space but comes with the option for expansion to boost it up to 28% more storage area. As far as sizes go, this one comes at a travel-friendly size of 22” H x 16.25” W x 9″ D and with the expansion, it’s at 22” H x 16.25” W x 9-13″ D and lightweight at just 3.49kgs.

Moreover, Roam’s Large Carry-On ensures your things stay intact with ultra-durable, American-made 100% virgin polycarbonate shells. Even the zipper closures repel water to keep things dry. Speaking of storage, the interiors come with antimicrobial lining that’s easy to clean and made from 100% recycled materials and compression boards to avoid wrinkling of clothes and keep your belongings organized and tidy. They don’t get jumbled up with each movement you make.

This travel gear also comes with a TSA-approved combination lock and an aircraft aluminum telescopic handle that quickly adjusts to four different settings to fit your desired height. It also has ball-bearing wheels so you can roam around easily. The wheels glide smoothly on floors you can literally run with it and it won’t topple.

The best part, Roam’s Large Carry-On allows for online customization from the top to the bottom. You can choose from a selection of colors for the handle, front and back shells, wheels, zipper, lining, and binding. You can even personalize it with your very own monogram. How cool is that? This makes each luggage unique to its owner.

Images courtesy of Roam