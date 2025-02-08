Wherever you go, we can safely say there is no shortage of establishments to grab a bite in. These range from street vendors, food trucks, pop-up stalls, hole-in-the-wall spots, local fast-food joints, delicatessens, and specialty restaurants. If you happen to be in Nantes, France, try to drop by Freia — a gourmet bistro with a fascinating and memorable atmosphere.

Behind its blueprint is the local architectural firm Raum, which presents a contemporary dining experience with some cool extras. Patrons not only get to sample fine cuisine but also connect with nature. You see, the structure draws inspiration from a greenhouse. Furthermore, it occupies the rooftop area of a six-story car park.

We believe it’s an outstanding venture to incorporate a garden motif inside and outside Freia. Plus, guests can bask in natural lighting by day courtesy of the curtain walls that wrap around the restaurant. Plus, the double-height ceiling makes it feel open and cozy.

Since greenery adequately adorns the interior spaces as well as the exterior, the transition should feel seamless. Meanwhile, the construction uses mixed materials such as wood, metal, stone, and concrete. Another notable feature of Freia is the white spiral staircase leading to what looks like the loft section.

Wooden shelves with jars and bottles filled with various ingredients double as decorative elements. According to the restaurant’s operators, they try to source ingredients locally and also put importance on sustainability. Finally, Freia’s kitchen is in full view so customers can see what goes on behind the scenes after they place their order.

Images courtesy of Charles Bouchaib/Raum