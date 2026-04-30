Weber released the “Salute to Service” grill in honor of the U.S. military members. It’s a limited-edition version of its classic charcoal grill, featuring an aptly decorated exterior and color scheme.

This 22″ charcoal grill features a custom design with green porcelain-enameled finish and American flag emblems on the domed lid. Its heat-resistant handles, dampers, ash catcher, wheels, and three aluminum legs also all come in black for a bold look rooted in pride.

The Weber “Salute to Service” grill features a porcelain-enameled bowl and lid that resists rust and scratches, retain heat, and built to last. This isn’t Weber’s first foray into the green colorway, with a green version of the 22″ premium grill having existed for years. But this new edition tones down the color, opting for a darker shade instead of the former’s brighter enamel.

But it didn’t change how the grill works. The adjustable lid and bowl dampers still allow temperature control. It also features a durable, plated-steel cooking grate that heats evenly and cleans with ease.

It offers 363 square inches of cooking area that can cook for up to six people. The spacious grate offers the legendary cooking performance expected from a Weber Kettle. Moreover, maintenance is a breeze with the Weber “Salute to Service” grill.

Ash cleanup is especially easy with the One-Touch cleaning system, which disposes ash straight down into the catcher below: just swipe the lever to clear the ashes. Meanwhile, a couple of wheels make it easy to roll the grill from one place to another.

Images courtesy of Weber Grills