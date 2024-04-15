It was a bold move when Lamborghini revisited an iconic supercar from its catalog. In 2021, the Italian marque announced the 2022 Countach LPI 800-4 to the delight of automotive aficionados. Shortly after its debut, it was revealed that all 112 examples were already spoken for. If you’re one of the few who missed out and still interested in ownership, one is heading to auction next month.

Designated as lot number 254, RM Sotheby’s confirms it is included in the upcoming Monaco event scheduled for May 11, 2024. According to the official listing, chassis number

ZHWEA9ZD5NLA11184 is one of five flaunting a Luci del Bosco paint job. Moreover, it’s the sole unit with its cockpit in Bianco Leda.

This 2022 Countach LPI 800-4 was acquired new by the seller in Germany and has clocked a little over 68 miles as noted by inspectors. This modern version retains the signature wedge silhouette of its predecessor but with aerodynamic enhancements befitting of its year of production.

Nonetheless, distinct aesthetic elements pay tribute to the original in more ways than one. As previously noted by Lamborghini in a press release, the 2022 Countach LPI 800-4 is its first and last attempt at a remake as its extra resources will be allocated for the research and development of technology for sustainable motoring.

“Underpinning the carbon fibre bodywork is the chassis of the Aventador and the hybrid powertrain of the ultra-exclusive Sián driving all four wheels. The set-up combines Lamborghini’s impressive 6.5-litre V-12 with a small electric motor drawing from a supercapacitor,” writes RM Sotheby’s.

The combined output of its internal combustion engine and the battery-powered motor is rated at 802 horsepower. We believe this 2022 Countach LPI 800-4 will ignite a bidding frenzy and push beyond the auction house’s projected amount a few weeks from now.

