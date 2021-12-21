After Chevrolet finally gave in to demands for a mid-engine Corvette, interest surrounding the model appears to be at an all-time high. While the latest releases are a hit with enthusiasts, collectors are also shopping for classics. It just so happens that a 1963 Sting Ray is going under the hammer on January 27, 2022.

For sure, those who have dreamt of this highly-prized ride are already lined up way ahead of the big day. The moment RM Sotheby’s opens the auction doors, just expect to see insane numbers before the day ends. This sexy second-generation coupe is one of 3,516 originally in a stunning Sebring Silver coat of paint.

Under the direction of the renowned “Father of the Corvette” Zora Arkus-Duntov, the American carmaker was able to build this beautiful machine. The 1963 Sting Ray showcases a ladder frame chassis with a shorter wheelbase. Moreover, it boasts better handling courtesy of the independent rear suspension.

Powering this sleek sports car is a 360-horsepower 5.4-liter V8 engine with a Rochester fuel-injection system. The power plant underwent a rebuild by Engines Limited of Omro and is mated to a four-speed manual transmission.

This option reportedly cost $430.40 — quite expensive at the time – and saw only 2,610 clients splurge for the trim. The curves of its fiberglass body are the work of designer Larry Shinoda with Bill Mitchell as the guide. Distinct features buyers will find on this rare vehicle are the split windows and divided taillights.

Meanwhile, the fiery red interior strikes a bold contrast against the exterior of this 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Sting Ray. Its pristine look is the result of an all-out premium restoration by Bayberry Vintage Autos of Hampton. Get your checkbooks ready!

